THIS WEEK AT INTERIOR SEPTEMBER 11, 2020

This Week at Interior

This Week at Interior

(Music: sounds of “Taps”

This September 11th marks 19 years since the 2001 terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly three thousand people. Secretary Bernhardt joined President Trump at the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania for a ceremony honoring the brave passengers and crew aboard United Flight 93 who thwarted an additional attack on our country. On September 10th the Secretary formally dedicated the Flight 93 National Memorial Wind Chimes, part of the Tower of Voices that is 93 feet tall and holds forty wind chimes, representing the forty passengers and crew members.

In August, President Donald J. Trump told Floridians that drilling off their coast was “not going to happen,” because “the people of Florida just don’t want it.” Secretary Bernhardt joined President Trump this week in Jupiter, Florida, where the President made that announcement official, signing a Presidential Memorandum withdrawing new leasing for oil and gas development off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for the next 12 years.

The Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, chaired by Secretary Bernhardt, approved more than $130 million this week in public and private funding for various wetland conservation projects. The Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners will use the funds to conserve or restore more than 157,000 acres of wetland and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, shorebirds and other birds in 21 states throughout the US.

The Secretary virtually joined federal, state, local and tribal officials to commemorate the 20th Urban Waters Federal Partnership location: the Rio Reimagined Project in Arizona. The project includes 58 miles of the Lower Salt and Gila Rivers including six cities and two tribal nations in the Phoenix area. The Urban Waters Federal Partnership says that by working together, federal agencies and local partners can accomplish greater restoration, recreation, and economic development.

The Trump Administration announced that $200 million has been awarded to complete the Tamiami Trail Next Steps Project in Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation, in coordination with Everglades National Park, will oversee this critical project to raise and reconstruct the remaining 6.7 miles of the eastern Tamiami Trail with features to further improve water conveyance, roadway safety, and stormwater treatment.

Bureau of Land Management law enforcement rangers are in Louisiana as part of a DOI team assisting with relief efforts after Hurricane Laura. Since arriving in Baton Rouge, the 11 BLM rangers have lent a helping hand in the affected communities, including working at local hospitals.

And our social media Picture of the Week, an extreme close-up of a deer fly. While male deer flies collect pollen, female deer flies feed on blood. They mostly land on cattle, but they’re not above dining on humans, biting hard with their scissor-like jaws. Deer flies hatch in broods as large as 800 eggs in a single batch. Thanks for the nightmares, USGS!

That's This Week at Interior.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/this-week-interior-september-11-2020