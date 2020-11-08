THIS WEEK AT INTERIOR NOVEMBER 6, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 08 novembre 2020

This Week at Interior

The Bureau of Land Management has finalized its rule which will allow nearly 2,000 Alaska Native veterans to apply for federal land allotments under the 2019 Dingell Act. The program is open to all eligible Alaska Natives who served between August 5th, 1964, and December 31st, 1971. It removes the requirement for personal use or occupancy mandated under previous laws.

November is Native American Heritage Month, also known as American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the rich and diverse ancestry, cultures, traditions, and histories of America’s indigenous peoples. Interior is proud to celebrate the vital role Native American people play in furthering all aspects of our mission, such as managing bison herds, combatting fires, assisting with historic preservation and repatriation, managing natural and energy resources, ensuring public safety, and many others.

National Park Service officials joined leaders from the Rosebud Sioux Nation and World Wildlife Fund as bison from Badlands National Park in South Dakota, and Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, were released last week onto nearly 28,000 acres of native grasslands on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota. The new Wolakota Buffalo Range will eventually be home to 1,500 bison, part of a ten-year plan for bison conservation.

Secretary Bernhardt this week formally established Ste Genevieve National Historical Park as the National Park Service’s 422nd unit. The newly formed park commemorates the early French settlement of Ste. Genevieve, which was the first organized European settlement west of the Mississippi River.

The Bureau of Reclamation this week signed a Record of Decision giving environmental clearance to repair a 33-mile stretch of the Friant Kern Canal in California’s eastern San Joaquin Valley. The repairs will eventually restore full water delivery to over one million acres of farmland and 250,000 residents.

A new study from USGS summarizes the lessons it’s learned from its long history of delivering earthquake information to the public through the Earthquake Hazards Program. Web apps have become the primary mechanism for distribution, and with the unpredictable nature of events, immediate surge of crushing internet traffic, and an ever-changing technology landscape, delivering that information is a challenging task. That new study appears in Seismological Research Letters.

USGS joined the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Office of Insular affairs this week to announce the discovery of brown tree snakes on the Cocos Islands in Guam. Accidentally introduced to Guam during World War II, the brown treesnake is a major contributor to the loss of several native bird, lizard, and bat species. A rapid-response team of a biologists are working to find and capture the snakes.

And our social media Picture of the Week, one of the most breath-taking sights in North America, a sunset painting the high mountain peaks above Lake McDonald at Montana’s Glacier National Park. Ten miles long and nearly five hundred feet deep, it’s the largest lake in the park, the direct result of glacial carving. Make sure you carve out some time to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and You Tube. That’s This Week, at Interior.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/this-week-interior-november-6-2020