THIS WEEK AT INTERIOR APRIL 17, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 18 aprile 2020

This Week at Interior

On April 20, 2020, 10 years will have passed since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Under President Trump’s leadership, significant progress has been made to restore coastal habitats and ensure that energy development along the Outer Continental Shelf takes place in a safe and responsible manner for our Nation’s energy, economic, and national security. The Interior Department has worked vigorously over the past three years to support Gulf Coast states in restoration, prevention, and preparedness that will continue for decades to come.

National Park Week kicks off Saturday, April 18th with Junior Ranger Day. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of this year’s activities will take place online, where you’ll be able to journey to national parks through a variety of online activities including virtual tours, scavenger hunts, trivia contests, and more. Check out nps.gov.

A reminder to keep doing your part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a critical time for America to keep flattening the curve and prevent more infections. Follow the directions of your state and local public health authorities, and stay together, apart. For more information visit: Coronavirus.gov.

A 70-year old debate is over. Research shows that “Jane,” a dinosaur collected from BLM land in Montana is a juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex, and *not* a different species. Scientists making a thorough examination of Jane’s leg bones found she was still growing when she died between 65 to 70-million years ago. Read the detailed story at blm.gov.

And our social media Picture of the Week, a symphony of springtime color plays at the North Fork of the American River in northern California. If you need a moment of peace in challenging times, just picture yourself here.

Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and You Tube.

That’s This Week, at Interior.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/video/this-week-interior-april-17-2020