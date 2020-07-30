THIS WEEK AT EIA – 07/30/2020

(AGENPARL) – gio 30 luglio 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

THIS WEEK AT EIA

(07/23/2020 – 07/30/2020)

Regularly scheduled daily release

Today in Energy

* Topical, timely, short articles about energy news, trends, and data

Regularly scheduled weekly releases

Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update (07/27/2020)

* Average weekly retail on-highway diesel fuel prices for the United States, eight regions, and California

* Average weekly retail gasoline prices at the national and regional levels and for selected cities and states

Coal Markets for week ending 07/24/2020 (07/27/2020)

* Average weekly coal commodity spot prices by U.S. coal region

This Week in Petroleum (07/29/2020)

* Analysis, data, and charts of the latest weekly petroleum supply and price data

Weekly Petroleum Status Report for week ending 07/24/2020 (07/29/2020)

* Supply and selected prices of crude oil and principal petroleum products in the context of historical data and forecasts

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report (07/30/2020)

* Weekly estimates of natural gas in underground storage for the United States and three regions of the United States

Natural Gas Weekly Update (07/30/2020)

* Weekly updates of natural gas market prices, latest storage level estimates, recent Lower 48 states’ NOAA weather data, and other market activity or events

Weekly Coal Production for week ending 07/25/2020 (07/30/2020)

* Overview of U.S. weekly coal production

Other releases this week:

Monthly Energy Review (07/28/2020)

* The Monthly Energy Review is EIA’s comprehensive report on recent and historical energy statistics. Preliminary data indicate that U.S. total primary energy consumption fell from 7.6 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) in April 2019 to 6.5 quads in April 2020, a 14% decrease. The electric power sector accounted for 37% of total consumption, the industrial sector for 25%, the transportation sector for 24%, the residential sector for 8%, and the commercial sector for 5%.

Electricity Monthly Update (07/24/2020)

* This month’s Electric Monthly Update contains data for May 2020 and a feature article about how residential retail choice recovered from a dip in customers, while growth trends continued in California and Massachusetts.

Electric Power Monthly (07/24/2020)

* Data in the July 2020 Electric Power Monthly (EPM) are for May 2020, during which net generation in the United States fell 7.6 % from the May 2019 level. Consumption of natural gas for power generation was down 0.4 % compared with May 2019. The average residential retail price of electricity for May 2020 was down 1.5 % from the May 2019 level.

Upcoming reports and publications

