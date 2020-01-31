(AGENPARL) – ven 31 gennaio 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

THIS WEEK AT EIA

(01/23/2020 – 01/30/2020)

Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update (01/27/2020)

Presents average weekly retail on-highway diesel fuel prices for the United States, eight regions, and the state of California.

It also shows average weekly retail gasoline prices at the national and regional levels and for selected cities and states.

Coal Markets for week ending 01/24/2020 (01/27/2020)

Summarizes average weekly coal commodity spot prices by U.S.

coal region.

This Week in Petroleum (01/29/2020)

Provides analysis, data, and charts of the latest weekly petroleum supply and price data.

Weekly Petroleum Status Report for week ending 01/24/2020 (01/29/2020)

Contains timely information on supply and selected prices of crude oil and principal petroleum products in the context of historical data and forecasts.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report (01/30/2020)

Contains weekly estimates of natural gas in underground storage for the United States and three regions of the United States.

Natural Gas Weekly Update (01/30/2020)

Contains weekly updates of natural gas market prices, latest storage level estimates, recent Lower 48 NOAA weather data, and other market activity or events.

Weekly Coal Production for week ending 01/25/2020 (01/30/2020)

Contains an overview of U.S.

weekly coal production.

Other releases this week:

Annual Energy Outlook 2020 (01/29/2020)

EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2020 provides modeled projections of domestic energy markets through 2050, and it includes cases with different assumptions about macroeconomic growth, world oil prices, future costs of renewable power generation technologies, and technological progress.

Monthly Energy Review (01/28/2020)

The Monthly Energy Review is EIA’s comprehensive report on recent and historical energy statistics.

Preliminary data for October 2019 indicate that U.S.

renewable energy consumption totaled 924 trillion British thermal units (Btu), which accounted for 12% of U.S.

total primary energy consumption.

Electric Power Monthly (01/27/2020)

Data in the January 2020 Electric Power Monthly (EPM) are for November 2019, during which net generation in the United States fell 1.7% from the November 2018 level.

Consumption of natural gas for power generation was up 7.5% compared with November 2018.

The average residential retail price of electricity for November 2019 was up 1.1% from what it had been in November 2018.

Electricity Monthly Update (01/27/2020)

This month’s Electric Monthly Update contains data for November 2019 and a feature article about how major coal-generating unit retirements in 2019 continued a decade-long trend towards reduced coal capacity.

Working gas stocks are at their highest mid-winter level since 2017 (01/24/2020)

Halfway through the 2019-20 winter heat season, underground working natural gas stocks for the Lower 48 states totaled 2,947 billion cubic feet (Bcf) as of Friday, January 17, 2020.

Cumulative net withdrawals from working gas totaled 782 Bcf as of January 17, which is the lowest cumulative total at this point in a heating season since 2011 and 29% less than the previous five-year average.

Lower 48 states’ working gas stocks are now 251 Bcf, or 9%, higher than the five-year average, which is the largest surplus to a five-year average since May 2017.

State Energy Data System: Electricity retail sales through 2018 (01/24/2020)

This data source contains annual state-level estimates of electricity consumption, prices, and expenditures.

Prime Supplier Report (01/23/2020)

The Prime Supplier Report presents data through November 2019 on Form EIA-782C, Monthly Report of Prime Supplier Sales of Petroleum Products Sold for Local Consumption.

These data measure primary product deliveries into the states where they are locally marketed and consumed.

