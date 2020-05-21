THIS ENDRIS NIGHT

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 21 maggio 2020

for SATB unaccompanied or with optional handbells (or percussion, or organ)

Sarah Quartel brings a fresh take on a familiar fifteenth-century text in this enchanting carol. The dialogue between Mary and the infant Jesus is woven to a beguiling folk-like melody, in 6/8 metre, through each of the voice parts, with each verse ending in the lilting refrain ‘Lully, by by, lullay’. The carol may be sung unaccompanied, though for added sparkle there is an optional part for handbells (or percussion or organ).

Also available in a version for upper voices.