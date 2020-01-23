23 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH PRESTON SCOTT OF THE MORNING SHOW WITH…

FONDO DI SOLIDARIETà COMUNALE 2019, IL RICORSO DEL COMUNE DI SANT'ELIA A…

CS: PUBBLICATO IL NUOVO BANDO PER LE SMART GRID

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1662 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1485 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1485 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1662 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

CRIME NEWS: POLICE STATION TELEPHONE ADVICE TENDER LAUNCH

FONDO DI SOLIDARIETà COMUNALE 2019, IL RICORSO DEL COMUNE DI SAN LORENZELLO

NIGEL TOPPING APPOINTED UK HIGH LEVEL CLIMATE ACTION CHAMPION

Home » THIRD MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER, E16
Agenparl English Cronaca Sicurezza Social Network

THIRD MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER, E16

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London gio 23 gennaio 2020

Detectives investigating the murder of Leshawn Williams in Newham have charged a third man with murder.
[C] Daniel Hyde, 31 () of Gatcombe Road, E16 was arrested after attending a south Police station on Wednesday, 22 January. He was charged on Thursday, 23 January with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 24 January.

Officers have previously charged two men in connection with Leshawn’s murder.

[B] Jerome Hyde (also known as Jerome Thomas), 38 (), of Gatcombe Road, E16, was arrested after attending a south Police station on Monday, 13 January.

He was subsequently charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 14 January.

[A] Michael Hyde, 28 () of Mistletoe Court, Old Town, Swindon, was charged with the murder of Leshawn Williams on Thursday, 9 January.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 10 January and then at the Old Bailey on Monday, 13 January.

A trial for [A] and [B] has been set for late June.

+Leshawn, 29, was pronounced dead shortly after 02:00hrs on 21 December 2019 after police were called to Hanameel Street, E16 with reports of a man stabbed.

+ All three men charged are brothers.

Anyone with information that may help enquiries is asked to contact the Specialist Crime incident room on 020 , quoting CAD. Or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111/crimestoppers-uk.org

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/third-man-charged-with-murder-e16-392422?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

Related posts

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE OFF-CAMERA PRESS BRIEFING BY MAJOR GENERAL ALEXUS GRYNKEWICH

Redazione

RCA – SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING FOR INFANT SLEEP PRODUCTS; NOTICE OF EXTENSION OF COMMENT PERIOD

Redazione

OVER $ IN SUSPECTED PROCEEDS OF CRIME SEIZED AT THE PIGEON RIVER PORT OF ENTRY

Redazione

CPR GRADISCA, SACROSANTE PAROLE GABRIELLI, ACCANIMENTO SU POLIZIA PER NASCONDERE VERI PROBLEMI

Redazione

N° 2618 ANNEXE 0 – RAPPORT SUR LA PROPOSITION DE LOI DE M. PIERRE MOREL-À-L’HUISSIER ET PLUSIEURS DE SES COLLèGUES VISANT à DéFINIR ET PROTéGER LE PATRIMOINE SENSORIEL DES CAMPAGNES FRANçAISES (2211).

Redazione

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH PRESTON SCOTT OF THE MORNING SHOW WITH PRESTON SCOTT, WFLA-FM TALLAHASSEE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More