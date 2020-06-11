THIRD INDIVIDUAL ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ARSON OF ST. PAUL HEALTH AND NUTRITION STORE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 11 giugno 2020

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a federal criminal complaint against MCKENZY ANN DEGIDIO DUNN, 19, charging her with conspiracy to commit arson. DUNN made her initial appearance earlier today before Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota. DUNN’s co-conspirators, SAMUEL ELLIOTT FREY and BAILEY MARIE BALDUS, have also been charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to the allegations in the complaints, on May 28, 2020, a health and nutrition store located in St. Paul, Minnesota, sustained damage due to vandalism and fire. On June 3, 2020, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) examined the store and determined that the fire and smoke damage was caused by arson. ATF investigators obtained video surveillance footage from inside the store on the night of the arson. Following ATF’s public request for tips and identifying information, investigators were able to identify DUNN, FREY and BALDUS in the surveillance video footage. FREY can be seen pouring flammable hand sanitizer onto a shelving unit and lighting it on fire. DUNN can be seen standing near the shelving unit holding a bottle of flammable hand sanitizer.

The ATF and FBI urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email <a or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com. In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at FBI.gov/violence.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, the St. Paul Police Department, the St. Paul Fire Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew S. Ebert and Joseph S. Teirab.

The charges contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Defendant Information:

MCKENZY ANN DEGIDIO DUNN, 19

Rosemount, Minn.

Charges:

Conspiracy to commit arson, 1 count

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/third-individual-arrested-and-charged-arson-st-paul-health-and-nutrition-store