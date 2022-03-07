(AGENPARL) – lun 07 marzo 2022 City Utilities staff on March 15 will host a webinar to help people learn about how to find water leaks in their homes and how to fix them, including creating leaks alerts and saving money with rebates.

“Leaks that go undetected and unaddressed can waste serious amounts of water and cause lots of damage,” said William Granger, water conservation coordinator with the City. “And spring is a great time to get them fixed.”

People can register here for the online webinar, which will be recorded and last from noon to 12:45 p.m.

“We’re also asking people to record their number of leaks and tell us at the webinar how many they found,” said Granger. “We call it the ’10-minute challenge.’”

About 190 registered for a similar webinar held last year in March.

According to the EPA, water leaks can cause the average American home to waste more than 10,000 gallons of water annually or the amount of water needed to wash 270 loads of laundry.

