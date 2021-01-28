THEWISHEFFECT: A TRIP BEHIND THE SCENES OF ABC’S ‘BLACK-ISH’ WENT BEYOND THIS MAKE-A-WISH KID’S WILDEST DREAMS

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), gio 28 gennaio 2021 “Dream big.” These are the words of encouragement that Make-A-Wish kid, Julius, a 17-year-old from Summerton, South Carolina, has for children with critical illnesses, and the high school senior speaks from experience. Last year, Make-A-Wish and Disney granted Julius’ wish to visit the set of ABC’s Emmy-nominated comedy black-ish was granted and the teen—who plans to pursue a career in acting—describes the day as a “phenomenal” once-in-a-lifetime experience



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/f1IFBTP26Jc/