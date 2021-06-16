(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 16 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, 23,13148-13158

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01327K, Paper

E. Isotta, U. Syafiq, N. Ataollahi, A. Chiappini, C. Malerba, S. Luong, V. Trifiletti, O. Fenwick, N. M. Pugno, P. Scardi

The electronic properties of thin-film Cu 2 ZnSnS 4 are remarkably affected by Cu–Zn disorder showing potential for tunability and diagnostic purposes.

