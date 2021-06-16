(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 16 giugno 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, 23,13148-13158
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01327K, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01327K, Paper
E. Isotta, U. Syafiq, N. Ataollahi, A. Chiappini, C. Malerba, S. Luong, V. Trifiletti, O. Fenwick, N. M. Pugno, P. Scardi
The electronic properties of thin-film Cu2ZnSnS4 are remarkably affected by Cu–Zn disorder showing potential for tunability and diagnostic purposes.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The electronic properties of thin-film Cu2ZnSnS4 are remarkably affected by Cu–Zn disorder showing potential for tunability and diagnostic purposes.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/IEdc5mm9_JM/D1CP01327K