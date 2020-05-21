THERMODYNAMICS OF THE FORMATION OF SURFACE PTO2 STRIPES ON PT(111) IN THE ABSENCE OF SUBSURFACE OXYGEN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10634-10640
DOI: 10.1039/C9CP05107D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/C9CP05107D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Selwyn Hanselman, Ian T. McCrum, Marcel J. Rost, Marc T. M. Koper
This paper examines the thermodynamics of PtO2 stripes formed as intermediates of Pt(111) surface oxidation as a function of the degree of dilation parallel to the stripes, using density functional theory and atomistic thermodynamics.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
This paper examines the thermodynamics of PtO2 stripes formed as intermediates of Pt(111) surface oxidation as a function of the degree of dilation parallel to the stripes, using density functional theory and atomistic thermodynamics.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/DKO8UlqeyCk/C9CP05107D