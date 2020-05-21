THERMODYNAMICS OF THE FORMATION OF SURFACE PTO2 STRIPES ON PT(111) IN THE ABSENCE OF SUBSURFACE OXYGEN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10634-10640

DOI: 10.1039/C9CP05107D, Paper

Open Access

Selwyn Hanselman, Ian T. McCrum, Marcel J. Rost, Marc T. M. Koper

This paper examines the thermodynamics of PtO 2 stripes formed as intermediates of Pt(111) surface oxidation as a function of the degree of dilation parallel to the stripes, using density functional theory and atomistic thermodynamics.

