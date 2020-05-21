giovedì, Maggio 21, 2020
THERMODYNAMICS OF THE FORMATION OF SURFACE PTO2 STRIPES ON PT(111) IN THE ABSENCE OF SUBSURFACE OXYGEN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10634-10640
DOI: 10.1039/C9CP05107D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Selwyn Hanselman, Ian T. McCrum, Marcel J. Rost, Marc T. M. Koper
This paper examines the thermodynamics of PtO2 stripes formed as intermediates of Pt(111) surface oxidation as a function of the degree of dilation parallel to the stripes, using density functional theory and atomistic thermodynamics.
