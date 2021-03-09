THERMODYNAMIC AND STRUCTURAL STUDY OF DMPC-ALKANOL SYSTEM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP04991C, Paper
Mária Klacsová, Attila Bóta, Peter Westh, Sergio S. Funari, Daniela Uhrikova, Pavol Balgavý
The thermodynamic and structural behaviors of lamellar dimyristoylphosphatidylcholine-alkanol (abbreviation DMPC-CnOH, n = 8 – 18 is the even number of carbons in alkyl chain) systems were studied by using DSC…
