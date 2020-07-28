THERMO-RESPONSIVE LIGHT-EMITTING METAL COMPLEXES AND RELATED MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 luglio 2020

Thermo-responsive light-emitting materials have wide potential applications in temperature sensing, bioimaging, optoelectronic devices and information security, due to their intriguing luminescent property changes in response to temperature. Among them, light-emitting metal complexes and related coordination materials are appealing in possessing enormous structural diversity and excellent luminescent properties. The general thermo-responsive types and underlying mechanism of these materials and recent progress on the development of thermo-responsive metal complexes and related materials are surveyed in this critical review, including small molecualr metal complexes with different electronic configurations (d6, d8, d10, among others), metal clusters, coordination polymers, metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), and multicomponent coordination polymers and assemblies. A particualr focus is given on how to build systems showing ratiometric lumunescent changes in response to temperature, including molecular dyads containing two chromophores, heterodimetallic clusters, mixed-metal MOFs, and energy donor-acceptor assemblies. In addition, the applications of these materials in temperature sensing, bioimaging, and information security are briefly discussed. A perspective is given in the conclusion to reflect potential guidelines for future research in this field.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QI/D0QI00779J