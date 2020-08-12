mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

SECURING FREEDOM IN THE HEART OF EUROPE

SECURING FREEDOM IN THE HEART OF EUROPE

SECURING FREEDOM IN THE HEART OF EUROPE

FOREIGN MINISTER HAAVISTO DISCUSSES WITH RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LAVROV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTIN REZNICEK OF CZECH TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTIN REZNICEK OF CZECH TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARTIN REZNICEK OF CZECH TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS AT A…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS AT A…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS AT A…

Agenparl

THERMAL RESILIENCE OF ENSILICATED LYSOZYME VIA CALORIMETRIC AND IN VIVO ANALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020

Ensilication is a novel method of protein thermal stabilisation using silica. It uses a modified sol–gel process which tailor fits a protective silica shell around the solvent accessible protein surface. This, electrostatically attached, shell has been found to protect the protein against thermal influences and retains its native structure and function after release. Here, we report the calorimetric analysis of an ensilicated model protein, hen egg-white lysozyme (HEWL) under several ensilication conditions. DSC, TGA-DTA-MS, CD, were used to determine unfolding temperatures of native, released and ensilicated lysozyme to verify the thermal resilience of the ensilicated material. Our findings indicate that ensilication protects against thermal fluctuations even at low concentrations of silica used for ensilication. Secondly, the thermal stabilisation is comparable to lyophilisation, and in some cases is even greater than lyophilisation. Additionally, we performed a mouse in vivo study using lysozyme to demonstrate the antigenic retention over long-term storage. The results suggest that protein is confined within the ensilicated material, and thus is unable to unfold and denature but is still functional after long-term storage.

Graphical abstract: Thermal resilience of ensilicated lysozyme via calorimetric and in vivo analysis

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/A0wOQ1YwiY8/D0RA06412B

Post collegati

DIGITALISIERUNG BIETET GROßE CHANCEN FüR äLTERE MENSCHEN

Redazione

FABRICATION OF PAPER MICROFLUIDIC DEVICES USING A TONER LASER PRINTER

Redazione

INVESTIGATION OF THE CARBON DIOXIDE ADSORPTION BEHAVIOR AND THE HETEROGENEOUS CATALYTIC EFFICIENCY OF A NOVEL NI-MOF WITH NITROGEN-RICH CHANNELS

Redazione

SYNTHESIS AND PHOTOLUMINESCENCE PROPERTIES OF HYBRID 1D CORE–SHELL STRUCTURED NANOCOMPOSITES BASED ON ZNO/POLYDOPAMINE

Redazione

THERMAL RESILIENCE OF ENSILICATED LYSOZYME VIA CALORIMETRIC AND IN VIVO ANALYSIS

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: NOTIFIABLE DISEASES: WEEKLY REPORTS FOR 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More