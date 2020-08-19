giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: NESSUNO PENSI DI SOSPENDERE LE ELEZIONI DI SETTEMBRE

STUDENT LOANS COMPANY READY TO HANDLE CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND LATE APPLICATIONS

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SUSPENSION OR TERMINATION OF THREE BILATERAL AGREEMENTS WITH HONG KONG

Agenparl

THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MUSIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 19 agosto 2020 Friday, February 26, 2021, 7:30 – 9pm

There's Something About Music

From the creators of festive smash Christmas Actually comes the feel-good music event of the year, There’s Something About Music – the ultimate romcom movie mixtape.

This romcom movie mixtape celebrates the films that defined the genre and the soundtracks we fell head-over-heels for, including There’s Something About Mary, Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding, 10 Things I Hate About You, Pretty Woman, Jerry Maguire, Sleepless in Seattle, The Bodyguard and more.

Location: Powerhouse Theatre

VenueBrisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue addressBrisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Performing arts
Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Admit: $59 plus transaction fee of $6.90
Age: Suitable for ages 15+. Contains coarse language, adult themes and sexual references.
Bookings: Bookings required. Book online via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.
Bookings required: Yes

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147321756

Post collegati

THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MUSIC

Redazione

OUTDOOR GALLERY – RAZZLE DAZZLE PANEL DISCUSSION

Redazione

MAKING ART WORK

Redazione

JAMES SMITH

Redazione

RAINBOW CIRCLES (HEALING CIRCLES)

Redazione

LEVIATHAN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More