From the creators of festive smash Christmas Actually comes the feel-good music event of the year, There’s Something About Music – the ultimate romcom movie mixtape.

This romcom movie mixtape celebrates the films that defined the genre and the soundtracks we fell head-over-heels for, including There’s Something About Mary, Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding, 10 Things I Hate About You, Pretty Woman, Jerry Maguire, Sleepless in Seattle, The Bodyguard and more.

Location: Powerhouse Theatre

Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm

Event type: Performing arts

Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors

Cost: Admit: $59 plus transaction fee of $6.90

Age: Suitable for ages 15+. Contains coarse language, adult themes and sexual references.

Bookings: Bookings required. Book online via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

Bookings required: Yes

