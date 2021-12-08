(AGENPARL) – mer 08 dicembre 2021 Announcing our new exhibitions

The British Library

Not one but two new exhibitions

Diaries at the ready

We’re so excited to announce two fantastic exhibitions, bringing you the best of our collections and coming to the Library this spring.

And don’t forget, our Treasures of the British Library Gallery is open year-round, showcasing items as varied as handwritten lyrics from The Beatles and Michelangelo’s sketches, to Jane Austen’s very own writing desk.

[Breaking the News](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-DW2Z-6TJVT-9TOFF-1/c.aspx)

Breaking the News

22 April – 21 August 2022

The news is everywhere – from the word on the street to the rolling feed in our own pockets wherever we go. Explore five centuries of news in this brand new exhibition that asks you the big questions about the media you consume. From Jack the Ripper to the Profumo Affair, and coverage of the Grenfell Tower Fire to the war in Syria, revisit the stories that have shaped the news as we know it today, told through the broadsheets, blogs and objects that define them.

Image: Destroyed computer hardware used to store sensitive information leaked to The Guardian by whistle-blower Edward Snowden.

Supported by:

[Gold](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-DW2Z-6TJVT-9TOFG-1/c.aspx)

20 May – 2 October 2022

Dazzling in its beauty, striking in its resilience, gold has long ignited feelings of awe and wonder across cultures. In this new exhibition take a journey around the globe to discover how gold was used in manuscripts and books. But how were these centuries’ old items made, how did they survive, and what and whose stories do they tell?

On sale February 2022

🔊 Listen to this