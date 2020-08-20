THERE ALWAY SOMETHING SINGS

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 20 agosto 2020

This beautiful setting of a text by Ralph Waldo Emerson celebrates the universal presence of song, which can be found in places of beauty but also darkness. With memorable melodies and a flowing supportive accompaniment, this piece will leave a warm feeling in both the singers and listeners alike. Originally published in The Oxford Book of Flexible Choral Songs for flexible voices and also available separately in a version for SATB and piano.