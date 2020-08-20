giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: NESSUNO PENSI DI SOSPENDERE LE ELEZIONI DI SETTEMBRE

STUDENT LOANS COMPANY READY TO HANDLE CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND LATE APPLICATIONS

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SUSPENSION OR TERMINATION OF THREE BILATERAL AGREEMENTS WITH HONG KONG

Agenparl

THERE ALWAY SOMETHING SINGS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 20 agosto 2020

This beautiful setting of a text by Ralph Waldo Emerson celebrates the universal presence of song, which can be found in places of beauty but also darkness. With memorable melodies and a flowing supportive accompaniment, this piece will leave a warm feeling in both the singers and listeners alike. Originally published in The Oxford Book of Flexible Choral Songs for flexible voices and also available separately in a version for SATB and piano.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/there-alway-something-sings-9780193543836?cc=us&lang=en

