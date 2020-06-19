venerdì, Giugno 19, 2020
THEORIZING ADAPTATION

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, ven 19 giugno 2020

Theorizing Adaptation

Kamilla Elliott

“A dazzlingly comprehensive, indeed Herculean, cleaning out of the dysfunctional stables in which both adaptation and theorizing have been kept!” — Linda Hutcheon, author of A Theory of Adaptation

“An extraordinarily expansive and incisive assessment of the cutting-edge field of contemporary adaptation studies, lucidly argued by one its most articulate scholars.” — Timothy Corrigan, author of The Essay Film: From Montaigne, After Marker and editor of Film and Literature: An Introduction and Reader

“This is the most ambitious and exciting book about adaptation Iâve ever read. Kamilla Elliott, long established as an unrivaled historian of adaptation and adaptation studies, here confirms her status as their leading theorist as well. Theorizing Adaptation will be indispensable reading for anyone attempting to take the measure of adaptation studies.” — Thomas Leitch, author of The History of American Literature on Film

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/theorizing-adaptation-9780197511176?cc=us&lang=en

