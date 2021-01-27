THEORETICAL STUDY ON ADSORPTION AND CATALYTIC DEGRADATION MECHANISM OF SULFACETAMIDE ON ANATASE TIO2 (001) AND (101) SURFACE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 gennaio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05460G, Paper

Kai Li, Jing Tang, Yang He, Jianmin Guo, Laicai Li

Density functional theory (DFT) calculations are used to explore the adsorption characteristics and degradation mechanism of sulfacetamide on anatase TiO2 (101) and (001) surfaces. The most probable adsorption configuration was…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/n-zL5LtLY4w/D0NJ05460G