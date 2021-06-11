(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01032H, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01032H, Paper
Carla Romina Luna, Walter Guillermo Reimers, Marcelo Avena, Alfredo Juan
We have studied, using DFT calculations, some geometrical and electronic properties of delaminated pyrophyllite (D-P) and the corresponding layers that resulted from three isomorphic substitution on the octahedral sheet (Mg2+,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We have studied, using DFT calculations, some geometrical and electronic properties of delaminated pyrophyllite (D-P) and the corresponding layers that resulted from three isomorphic substitution on the octahedral sheet (Mg2+,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/8zoiuJ0b1lQ/D1CP01032H