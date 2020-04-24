THEORETICAL RATIONALIZATION FOR THE EQUILIBRIUM BETWEEN (µ-η2:η2-PEROXIDO)CUIICUII AND BIS(µ-OXIDO)CUIIICUIII COMPLEXES: PERTURBATIONAL EFFECTS FROM LIGAND FRAMEWORKS

DFT calculations are carried out to investigate the geometric effects of the supporting ligands in the relative energies of the (µ-η 2 :η 2 -peroxido)Cu II Cu II complex 1 and the bis(µ-oxido)Cu III Cu III complex 2. The N 3 -tridentate ligand bearing acyclic propane diamine framework La preferentially provided 1, whereas the N 3 -tridentate ligand with cyclic diamine framework such as 1,4-diazacycloheptane Lb gave 2 after the oxygenation of the corresponding Cu I complexes as reported previously [S. Itoh, et alInorg. Chem., 2014, 53, 8786–8794]. Calculations at the B3LYP*-D3 level of theory can reasonably explain the experimental results in relative energies, structures and harmonic frequencies of 1 and 2. Perturbational effects of the diamine chelates of La and Lb especially on the equilibrium of 1 and 2 are investigated in detail. In the range from 2.30 Å to 3.40 Å of the N–N distance in the diamine moiety, 1 is more stable than 2 by 8.4 kcal/mol at the distance of 3.40 Å. Calculated potential energies indicate that the decrease in the N–N distance is associated with a decrease in energy of 2, leading that 2 can be most stabilized at the N–N distance of 2.60 Å. Furthermore, molecular orbitals analyses are performed to explain that the energy gaps between the σ* orbital of the O–O bond and the d x2–y2 orbitals of the Cu II ions of 1 get small as the diamine moiety is shrunk, leading to facilitate the O–O bond cleavage from 1 to 2.