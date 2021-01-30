sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
THEORETICAL MODELING OF THE SINGLET-TRIPLET SPIN TRANSITION IN DIFFERENT NI(II)-DIKETO-PYRPHYRIN BASED METAL-LIGAND OCTAHEDRAL COMPLEXES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 gennaio 2021

The structural stability, charge transfer effects and the strength of the spin-orbit couplings in different Ni(II)-ligand complexes with square-pyramidal and octahedral coordination have been studied at DFT (CAM-B3LYP) and coupled cluster (DLPNO-CCSD(T)) levels of theory. Accordingly, two different, porphyrin- and diketo-pyrphyrin-based four-coordination macrocycles as planar ligand as well as pyridine (or pyrrole) and mesylate anion molecular groups as vertical ligands were considered in order to build metal-organic complexes with octahedral coordination configurations. For each molecular system the identification of equilibrium geometries and the intersystem crossing (the minimum energy crossing point) between the potential energy surfaces of the singlet and triplet spin states is followed by computing the spin-orbit couplings between the two spin states. Structures, based on the diketo-pyrphyrin macrocycle as planar ligand, show stronger six-coordination metal-organic complexes due to the extra electrostatic interaction between the positively charged central metal cation and the negatively charged vertical ligands. The results also show that the magnitude of the spin-orbit coupling is influenced by the atomic positions of deprotonations of the ligands and implicitly the direction of the charge transfer between the ligand and the central metal ion.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/Omy8IKyvVe0/D0CP05366J

