THEORETICAL INVESTIGATION ON THE CATALYTIC MECHANISMS OF OXYGEN REDUCTION AND CARBON MONOXIDE OXIDATION ON MNNX SYSTEM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 agosto 2020

Single-atom catalysts (SACs) have been extensively studied due to their highly dispersed atomic levels, which greatly improves the distribution of the active sites and maximum utilization of the catalyst. In this study, Mn based SACs were modeled on N-doped graphene with single and double vacancy defects, 11 types of MnNX models containing various three- and four-coordinate structure were considered. The ORR overpotential of MnN3 (MnN4) was the lowest in the three-coordinate structure (four-coordinate structure), which was selected to study catalytic activities for oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) and reaction mechanism. The best reaction path for ORR on MnN4 is *O2 → *O + H2O → *OH → H2O and the energy barrier of the rate-determining step (RDS) is 0.172 eV. According to the adsorption energy competition, the best catalytic performance of MnN4 was selected to study the various reaction mechanisms of carbon monoxide oxidation (COOR). CO oxidation on MnN4 along the termolecular Eley-Rideal (TER) is the best reaction path with the RDS energy barrier of 0.218 eV. These results suggest that MnN4 is promising bifunctional catalysts.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/TkBhmvDm5TQ/D0NJ03756G

