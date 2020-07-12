(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 12 luglio 2020

Kevin S. McCann, Professor, University of Guelph, Canada, Gabriel Gellner, Postdoctoral Researcher, Colorado State University, USA

Kevin McCann joined the faculty at the University of Guelph in 2003 as a Canadian Research Chair in Biodiversity after starting his career at McGill University in 1999. McCann is a leading theoretical ecologist with an expertise in food webs. McCann combines theoretical ecology with experimental and empirical work across aquatic ecosystems (lakes, rivers and coastal marine ecosystems). His research seeks to examine the biological structure underlying diversity and the critical relationship between this structure, ecosystem function and stability. In 2013, McCann was elected lifetime fellow to the Ecological Society of America for research achievements.

Gabriel Gellner is a researcher at the University of Guelph, having completed his PhD in 2014. Gellner is a theoretical ecologist with wide ranging interests in food webs, mathematical and computational methods, and disease ecology. Gellner has worked with leading scientists in North America (University of Guelph, UC Davis, Colorado State, USDA) and internationally (Japan, Brazil, UK). His work looks at how complex networks can be decomposed into fundamental dynamic subsystems from a conceptual and methodological perspective.