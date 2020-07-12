(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 12 luglio 2020
Theoretical Ecology
concepts and applications
Edited by Kevin S. McCann and Gabriel Gellner
Author Information
Kevin S. McCann, Professor, University of Guelph, Canada, Gabriel Gellner, Postdoctoral Researcher, Colorado State University, USA
Kevin McCann joined the faculty at the University of Guelph in 2003 as a Canadian Research Chair in Biodiversity after starting his career at McGill University in 1999. McCann is a leading theoretical ecologist with an expertise in food webs. McCann combines theoretical ecology with experimental and empirical work across aquatic ecosystems (lakes, rivers and coastal marine ecosystems). His research seeks to examine the biological structure underlying diversity and the critical relationship between this structure, ecosystem function and stability. In 2013, McCann was elected lifetime fellow to the Ecological Society of America for research achievements.
Gabriel Gellner is a researcher at the University of Guelph, having completed his PhD in 2014. Gellner is a theoretical ecologist with wide ranging interests in food webs, mathematical and computational methods, and disease ecology. Gellner has worked with leading scientists in North America (University of Guelph, UC Davis, Colorado State, USDA) and internationally (Japan, Brazil, UK). His work looks at how complex networks can be decomposed into fundamental dynamic subsystems from a conceptual and methodological perspective.
Contributors:
Karen C. Abbott, Case Western Reserve University, USA
Stefano Allesina, University of Chicago, USA
Jordi Bascompte, University of Zurich, Switzerland
Ulrich Brose, German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Resarch (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig and Friedrich-Schiller-University Jena, Germany
Emily J. Champagne, University of Guelph, Canada
Peter Chesson, University of Arizona, USA
Vasilis Dakos, Institut des Sciences de l’Evolution de Montpellier, France
John M. Drake, University of Georgia, USA
Antonio Ferrera, University of Zurich, Switzerland
Gabriel Gellner, University of Guelph, Canada
Dominique Gravel, University of Sherbrooke, Canada
Christopher Greyson-Gaito, University of Guelph, Canada
Jacopo Grilli, International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Italy
Robert D. Holt, University of Florida, USA
Sonia Kéfi, CNRS, France
Christopher A. Klausmeier, Michigan State University, USA
Thomas Koffel, Michigan State University, USA
Michio Kondoh, Tohoku University, Japan
Colin T. Kremer, Michigan State University, USA
François Massol, University of Lille, France
Kevin S. McCann, University of Guelph, Canada
Suzanne M. O’Regan, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, USA
Alex Perkins, University of Notre Dame, USA
Pejman Rohani, University of Georgia, USA
Jason R. Rohr, University of Notre Dame, USA
André M. de Roos, University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands
David A. Vasseur, Yale University, USA
