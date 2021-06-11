(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM ven 11 giugno 2021

The president of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), Christa Schweng kicked off the Committee’s official activities relating to the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) with a live question and answer debate. #CoFoE – Bringing the European project back to citizens took place on Thursday 10 June and set out organised civil society’s views and expectations regarding the Conference. It also highlighted the importance of engaging with people outside the Brussels bubble and brainstormed in preparation for the coming citizens’ consultations.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/news-media/press-releases/thefutureisyours-eesc-consultations-cofoe-will-reach-every-corner-europe