(AGENPARL) – mer 13 ottobre 2021 The White House : a Proclamation on Columbus Day, 2021

“Today millions of Italian Americans continue to enrich our country’s

traditions and culture and make lasting contributions to our Nation”

(J.Biden)

More than 500 years ago, after securing the support of Queen Isabella

I and King Ferdinand II, Christopher Columbus launched the Niña, the

Pinta, and the Santa Maria from the coast of Spain in 1492. While he

intended to end his quest in Asia, his 10-week journey instead landed

him on the shores of the Bahamas, making Columbus the first of many

Italian explorers to arrive in what would later become known as the

Americas.

Many Italians would follow his path in the centuries to come, risking

poverty, starvation, and death in pursuit of a better life. Today,

millions of Italian Americans continue to enrich our country’s

traditions and culture and make lasting contributions to our Nation —

they are educators, health care workers, scientists, first responders,

military service members, and public servants, among so many other

vital roles.

Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and

atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations

and Indigenous communities. It is a measure of our greatness as a

Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past

— that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do

all we can to address them. For Native Americans, western exploration

ushered in a wave of devastation: violence perpetrated against Native

communities, displacement and theft of Tribal homelands, the

introduction and spread of disease, and more. On this day, we

recognize this painful past and recommit ourselves to investing in

Native communities, upholding our solemn and sacred commitments to

Tribal sovereignty, and pursuing a brighter future centered on

dignity, respect, justice, and opportunity for all people.

In commemoration of Christopher Columbus’s historic voyage 529 years

ago, the Congress, by joint resolution of April 30, 1934, and modified

in 1968 (36 U.S.C. 107), as amended, has requested the President

proclaim the second Monday of October of each year as “Columbus Day.”

