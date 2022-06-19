18.5 C
The White House-2022-06-19 14:18

The Biden-Harris Administration observes and celebrates Juneteenth — and recommits to our nation’s shared work to ensure racial justice, equity, and equality in America. https://t.co/HieIsxOZoW
