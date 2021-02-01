martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
THE WESTERN PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT STRUCTURE: AN OVERVIEW

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Event Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

This webinar will review the fund options available for your Western Pension Plan. Whether you are a “help me do it” or “leave it to me” investor, understanding the structure will help you with your decisions. 

Presented by Western and Sun Life. 

For more information on this event or other wellness opportunities, please visit our Winter Wellness Page. 

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/wellness/2021-02/the-western-pension-plan.html

