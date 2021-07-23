(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021 Plus, how to enjoy the Games at home!

Don’t miss the Opening Ceremony

All eyes will be on the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo as the world will come together in spirit to celebrate resilience, hope, peace and unity.

To get you ready for the Opening Ceremony, we have rounded up all you need to know to enjoy the unforgettable show starting at 8.00 p.m. JST.

Share the passion from home

Join fans from around the world and bring your passion, energy and support to athletes in Tokyo. Try unique digital experiences, step into augmented reality and be part of a digital crowd.

Send your message of support to athletes in Tokyo

Support your favourite athletes and teams. Create text message or a video to be displayed on the big screens during the Games!

Be part of a virtual fan crowd

Now you can be part of a global voice, bringing your passion to every event to cheer on the athletes! Clap with the click of a button and see a global cheer map light up, or record a short video message to be part of a video fan wall inside the venue and maybe on TV!

Experience new cultures through augmented reality

Because there is no better time to explore different languages, traditions and communities than at the Olympic Games.

