(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 24 maggio 2021 “A museum director walks into work one morning to discover that the entire collection of porcelain, old documents, and paintings is gone. He calls the local police, and examining magistrate Antoine Verlaque sets out to learn the thief’s identity. Verlaque wonders if this could have something to do with the recent robbery of Madame de Montbarbon’s apartment. He is distracted by the impending of birth of his first child with his wife, Marine Bonnet. The Disappearing Museum on the Rue Mistral returns the reader to Aix-en-Provence, France, in this next installment in the Provençal Mysteries series”–Provided by publisher.

