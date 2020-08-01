THE UWI TO LAUNCH NEW FACULTY TO BOOST REGIONAL CULTURE AND CREATIVITY

(AGENPARL) – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, sab 01 agosto 2020

The UWI Regional Headquarters, Jamaica. Friday, July 31, 2020. —A cultural medley showcasing varied forms of Caribbean creative expression along with eminent regional voices, will feature prominently when The University of the West Indies (The UWI) launches its newest Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts this weekend. The UWI’s ninth faculty will be situated in Cave Hill, Barbados, bringing the total number to seven available at the Campus.

Under the theme “Creating New Freedoms – Crafting New Futures”, a virtual launch scheduled for Saturday, August 1 will include several leading regional artistes during a two-hour cultural extravaganza that will be carried on the UWItv Flow Cable channel and online platforms. UWI students, faculty, alumni, community groups and special guests will be among the talent on display.

The virtual presentation comes at a time when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely curtailed performance opportunities for a range of artistic and other cultural expressions in the region. This has limited prospects for cultural practitioners to market and optimally exploit their creative potential.

Saturday’s programme will include addresses from Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal of The UWI, Cave Hill, Professor the Most Honourable V. Eudine Barriteau.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Professor Barriteau hailed the new Faculty as a much-needed addition to the University, stating: “At a time when Caribbean countries have recognised the development potential of the Orange Economy, The UWI, Cave Hill is now poised to nurture a new generation of artistes and creatives and build on the region’s cultural and artistic resources. The programmes offered by the Faculty will also provide an opportunity for Caribbean people to gain a greater appreciation of our history, culture and identity and how they interact in creative expressions.”

It is anticipated that the new Faculty will facilitate greater professional recognition and reward for persons employed in the creative and cultural industries, by boosting their earning capacity and career.

Live coverage of the launch of The UWI’s new Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts airs on Saturday, August 1 from 6 p.m. Eastern Caribbean time/5 p.m. Jamaica time on www.uwitv.org, www.facebook.com/UWITV and UWItv Cable TV channels on the FLOW EVO.

