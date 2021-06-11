President Joe Biden’s surprise announcement on 14 April that all US troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan, and by extension – given logistical capacities – all NATO-led troops (with the exception of Turkey), appeared to be a decisive act in the US’s longest war. Afghanistan was, and remains, a major foreign policy issue for Biden, not to mention numerous allies – even if it was, and is, not the most significant of these issues.

This is not to understate the importance of Afghanistan, or the very serious security threats present. Afghanistan continues to have a very high number of foreign terrorist fighters – likely the highest concentration of terrorist groups in the world – including Al-Qa’ida’s top leadership (under Taliban protection). According to a recent UN official monitoring report, ‘terrorist threats and radical ideology [in Afghanistan] continue to be a potential source of threats to the region and globally’. And, in its most recent official monitoring report, the UN found that the Taliban deputy leader, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is also on the leadership council of Al-Qa’ida.

Arguably of greater significance for the US and allies are the threats posed by China, Russia and Iran. Yet Afghanistan is both on the ‘front line’ of wider efforts to uphold democracy, establish international security and support peacebuilding (themes Biden stresses in his interim National Security Guidance), and in an increasingly important area of contestation between the US and those states. These issues also stand at the root of the US’s (and widely accepted international) rationale for intervention in Afghanistan, of which counterterrorism has been (and is) an integral part. Thus, President Biden’s decision to withdraw all US troops (and therefore NATO-led troops) appears to be at odds with such aspirations. Moreover, his decision to ‘end the forever war’ will not do so, but it will lead to further US compromises. Several of these are likely to prove highly challenging and costly for the US and its allies, including the Afghan government and people, in predictable and less predictable ways.

The Reasons for Intervention in Afghanistan

In each of the aforementioned areas of democracy, peace and security, the US-led intervention in 2001 (primarily supported by the UK, Turkey, Canada and Australia) was not seeking to introduce wholly new concepts and practices to Afghanistan, as some have implied. Democratic efforts and elections, for example, were not unknown to Afghanistan and neither was relative peace and security in what is an established state (despite unhelpful and historically inaccurate claims that it never really has been). The UN, NATO and others sought to support these efforts, with NATO invoking Article Five for the first and only time in its history in solidarity with the US. Indeed, events and long-developing threats had come to a head with the 9/11 attacks, which were planned and first briefed to Osama Bin Laden, the Al-Qa’ida leader, in one of his bases in Afghanistan. The Taliban regime – although not the internationally recognised official government of Afghanistan – had refused to expel or hand him, Al-Qa’ida and other terrorist figures over, and continued to harbour and effectively support them. Thus, the intervention in Afghanistan and subsequent war has been far from ‘pointless’, even if it has been challenging. Indeed, despite the apparent finality of Biden’s decision the US will remain involved in the war in Afghanistan, for example, by supporting the Afghan government, its military, and development and humanitarian efforts affecting it, which will almost certainly continue beyond the US’s currently envisaged military departure date.

Compromises

Further US compromises are already being made. Biden’s undertaking to ‘hold the Taliban accountable for its commitment not to allow any terrorists to threaten the United States or its allies from Afghan soil’ has not been upheld, and it will be difficult to achieve without a US troop presence in Afghanistan. Furthermore, Afghanistan is officially a US ally according to the US–Afghanistan Bilateral Security Agreement and the US–Afghanistan Strategic Partnership. Yet, Afghanistan continues to be attacked by the Taliban, with US-designated terrorists, ranging from the Haqqani network to Al-Qa’ida, supporting and operating with the Taliban. The Taliban have captured at least eight districts in the past week or so, including in strategic locations around the country and close to the capital of Kabul.

Since the withdrawal announcement, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has announced the administration will seek an additional $300 million from Congress for civilian assistance in Afghanistan ‘targeted at sustaining and building on gains in the past 20 years by improving access to essential services for Afghan civilians’, including efforts to promote economic growth, ‘women’s empowerment’, independent media, and anti-corruption efforts. How it will be possible to implement this without on-the-ground scrutiny (and appropriate security), as is usually required by Congress, remains unclear. This sum may be viewed as the $300 million in aid that was withheld by the Trump administration in autumn 2020, with payment conditional on progress in peace talks. But there has not been progress in recent talks, and the Taliban has not fulfilled its commitments under the US–Taliban February 2020 Agreement. The US State Department recently announced an additional $266 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. However, there is concern that this will be increasingly absorbed by the Taliban as they make rapid territorial gains as US and NATO-led forces rapidly withdraw.

The reported calculation by the Biden administration that financial support may offer the US leverage over the Taliban to persuade it to take part in a peace process, or prevent a Taliban takeover, does not take account of hard realities – the US is not in a position to control funding flows into Afghanistan; as it withdraws troops its ability to influence such flows is decreasing; and the Taliban is unlikely to relinquish violence to attain hegemony. This is despite frequent statements by many politicians and analysts that ‘there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan’. Indeed, the Taliban have twice forced the postponement of the Turkey Conference that the US pushed for as part of its proposals to bring about a ‘political settlement’ and thus a ‘responsible’ withdrawal.

Withdrawal should be postponed and consolidated until the Taliban deliver on their promises in the US–Taliban Agreement

More recently, as the US withdrawal gathers pace, the Taliban have sought to extract further concessions from the US in exchange for attending the conference, including de-listing and prisoner releases. It is understood the US hopes to complete its withdrawal soon, perhaps in time for 4 July – making for an odd celebration in the wider context of commemorating ‘independence’. Although Taliban negotiators met with Afghan government negotiators in Doha in late May after a long hiatus, and again in early June, no discernible progress in peace talks has been made. It remains highly unlikely the Taliban will be willing to move from a reliance on military means to political negotiations and make significant compromises in the near future, as so far they have managed to avoid doing so (largely thanks to US concessions).

The signs of a change in the Taliban’s modus operandi are far from encouraging. In early May, they launched a series of offensives including establishing checkpoints on national highways. Shortly after US forces withdrew from Kandahar Airfield and handed over a major base in Helmand, the Taliban launched a major offensive against the provincial capital, Lashkar Ghar, displacing more than a thousand families and forcing US airstrikes, which have intensified. Shortly after, the Taliban again demonstrated their ability to launch multiple offensives in different parts of Afghanistan simultaneously by capturing a strategic district in Baghlan province, which links Kabul to the North. On 5 May, according to the Afghan government, the Taliban had mounted more than 100 attacks on security forces and other government installations in 26 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces during the previous 24 hours. Since then, the Taliban have captured Afghan National Defence and Security Force (ANDSF) checkpoints and bases and numerous districts at an increasingly rapid pace, including some close to the capital (despite having declared a three-day ceasefire at the time the latter were attacked and seized). By the third week of May, the Taliban had surrounded five provincial capitals. Furthermore, the Taliban is widely regarded as responsible for a targeted killing campaign against Afghan journalists (and Afghan government officials and security forces), with a former anchor of a leading news station gunned down in Kandahar and a female anchor of another leading TV channel killed in Kabul. Taliban escalation does not bode well for US and wider peace efforts.

One of the odder compromises made by Biden regarding his decision to withdraw US troops is that it does not appear to be in keeping with US public opinion, according to several polls. The US public has not been particularly concerned about the US troop presence there, and before Biden’s announcement was found to be significantly supportive (across party lines) of both continued US efforts and troop presence in Afghanistan. Adding to the strategic and decision-making puzzle is that only 0.27% of US military personnel were deployed to Afghanistan at the time of his announcement, and the last US troop fatalities in action occurred more than a year ago, and had been at a low level since 2014/15.

Investments, Costs and Further Costs

According to conservative estimates, the US has spent or invested more than $2 trillion in Afghanistan, making it the most financially costly intervention and reconstruction exercise in history. Other countries, international organisations, NGOs and most of all Afghanistan’s population have also made sacrifices. Yet the current and prospective financial costs of continued US troop presence are relatively low and sustainable. Departing now is particularly expensive, with costs ranging from the tight timeline necessitating very expensive airfreight to dispose of equipment, to more costly investment in counterterrorism infrastructure and operations in the wider region, and the real prospect of no US basing in the immediate region. Biden and Blinken have said that the ANDSF will continue to receive financial support from the US and NATO countries. However, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley recently stated that the US ‘has not 100% figured out’ how to provide that support. Little further US clarity provided to date likely presages further compromises.

In an indication of the latter, prior to the 2 June NATO Defence Ministers’ meeting, the NATO Secretary General reiterated the Alliance’s commitment to ‘continue to provide support to the country with our civilian presence, helping with capacity building, with funding for the Afghan security forces, with helping to maintain some critical infrastructure including the airport, and then out-of-country training’. Credible reports have also emerged that the US wishes to maintain between a few hundred to under a thousand US troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban remain opposed. Meanwhile, the US has been unable to secure regional basing so far, and the Taliban have gone out of their way to warn regional states against granting it.

One of the most problematic developments for the Biden administration is the re-activation of the alliance of Russia, India and Iran in Afghanistan

Consequent to Biden’s decision, much of the progress made in Afghanistan since 2001appears likely to be compromised over time. What is less clear is how fast that will occur. Significantly, under leaked Biden administration proposals, Afghanistan’s constitutional democracy would be dis-established in favour of a theocratic arrangement, which the leadership of the Afghan government remains firmly against. Should this transpire, international and Afghan efforts would be retrospectively (and pointedly) challenged. Also, current donor support would be seriously compromised as the vast majority of it is predicated on Afghanistan upholding its commitments to constitutional democracy and mandated elections.

Blinken has admitted civil war or another Taliban takeover could occur as a result of the Biden administration’s decision, but claimed that the US was not disengaging from Afghanistan. Although he argued ‘no one has an interest in renewed civil war in Afghanistan’, the Taliban and others appear to differ. Developments such as a vibrant media scene, the development of civil society and healthcare provision would largely be lost.

Significantly, key allies such as France, Germany, the UK and India (central to the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy) advised against withdrawal. This is despite assurances that the US would not put ‘their forces or the Alliance’s reputation at risk’ and Biden’s pledge to repair alliances. Already, as a result of Biden’s decision, the authority, dependability and credibility of the US are being increasingly questioned, as well as that of their allies including NATO.

Current Prospects

The terrorist threat in Afghanistan is too great for the US to ignore, as the Biden administration has admitted. But a complete troop withdrawal makes dealing with this threat much harder. Without high-quality human and signals intelligence and proximate basing there is a low possibility of effective action against terrorist groups in Afghanistan. Any regional states close enough to enable practicable drone use may continue to be unwilling to do so. The gap between actionable intelligence and the ability to strike will increase dramatically.

Consistent with current trends, the following prospects are highly likely: escalating war (waged largely by the Taliban with embedded terrorists including from Al-Qa’ida); increased civilian casualties; political and security uncertainty; a growing terrorist threat to the US and allies; and regional re-alignment away from the West.

A key argument Biden used to rationalise his decision to withdraw US troops was that their continued presence would escalate the war. However, this shows a misreading of the war; it is primarily between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency, aided by terrorist groups and various states to varying extents; the US and NATO-led troop presence helped to restrain the war, particularly latterly, and to bring pressure to bear so that the Taliban would come to the negotiating table. Reducing that pressure now with a complete (or a substantial) reduction of international troops undermines both.

Since Biden’s announcement, the Taliban have largely avoided coming to the table, continue to refuse to negotiate with President Ghani, and have sought further concessions including the US speeding up its troop withdrawal and de-listing Taliban leaders from UN sanctions. This places the US in an entirely foreseeable and very difficult position, for the ‘political settlement’ it so openly desires and that is central to its claim of a ‘responsible end’ to its war in Afghanistan is in the Taliban’s hands – and at an ever-increasing price. The Taliban declaration on 9 May of a three-day Eid ceasefire falls well short of the Turkey Conference guiding principle of a permanent ceasefire, and underlines that the Taliban hold the initiative, as do the territorial gains it has made since.

The US and NATO-led troop departure is also unlikely to deter the Taliban from placing further pressure on the Afghan government to concede to its demands. These remain reversion to the Islamic Emirate (a ‘pure Islamic government’), ruled by a militant theocracy (for the second time in Afghanistan’s history and against popular will). Unfortunately, under US proposals endorsed by the new Biden administration, this concession has been offered already against the wishes of the Afghan government. The Taliban have already claimed victory and remain determined to fulfil their jihad.

Taliban links with Al-Qa’ida and other terrorist groups continue to grow, and will do so in spite of the US–Taliban Agreement of February 2020. Reported US intelligence assessments around Biden’s announcement claim there is no ‘immediate threat’ posed by Al-Qa’ida. But the US has on numerous occasions alleged that Al-Qa’ida was no longer a threat or even present in Afghanistan only to be vividly disproven, for example with the discovery of the largest ever Al-Qa’ida base in Afghanistan in 2015, the finding and killing of the head of Al-Qa’ida in the Indian subcontinent in 2019 in Afghanistan, and the assessment that a ‘significant part’ of Al-Qa’ida’s core leadership was still in the Afghanistan–Pakistan border region.

Claims that there has not been an international terrorist attack planned from Afghanistan since 2001 do not stand up to scrutiny. Pakistan’s prime minister, the UN and analysts beg to differ. Terrorists based in Afghanistan have, according to the UN, infiltrated Central Asia to undertake their activities. A July 2018 UN report noted several foiled attacks in Europe that originated from the Islamic State and likely Afghanistan. Although Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban leader, has not yet issued orders to attack US and NATO-led forces as they depart, pressure continues to grow for him to do so, and terrorist groups embedded with the Taliban are unlikely to be restrained with the scope for action increasing as withdrawal gathers pace.

Although some claim the Taliban do not have international ambitions and never have, the historical record presents a more sobering picture of greater support for a ‘global jihad’. Their pursuit of an international profile since early 2019, many debts to and continued support for global jihadists, and pledges of allegiance from the latter (including by the leader of core Al-Qa’ida) indicate such continued involvement and interest. Only a year ago the Taliban issued an official statement praising their late leader, Mullah Omar, for harbouring Osama Bin Laden.

Potentially one of the most problematic developments for the Biden administration is the re-activation of the alliance of Russia, India and Iran in Afghanistan; and India being drawn towards Russia and, to some extent, China to address the threat from Afghanistan (such as from terrorist proxies). As Russia and China are key US rivals, and the US continues to court India, this is an important compromise by the US with strategic implications. India is reportedly already working with Russia and Iran to equip, train and increase militias, particularly in northern Afghanistan, on a sizeable scale (in the thousands) to increase influence and act against Taliban encroachment, particularly in the north of the country. This adds avoidable tensions and complications to US (and allied) dynamics with(in) Afghanistan, and with India. Saudi Arabia, an important US ally and actor in Afghanistan, is likely to respond to the re-activation of the Russia, India and Iran alliance and its activities, further complicating political and security dynamics. In turn, US–Iran relations could be adversely affected during a sensitive period, and against a background of considerable distrust. Russia is keen to see US and NATO-led troops depart, viewing it as evidence of their failure – including as part of its wider rivalry with the US and its NATO allies. China is also likely to play an increasing role in Afghanistan, as it tries to further push and shut the US out of the region. Thus, a developing legacy of the US decision to rapidly withdraw its troops is strengthening rival alliances, complications to increasingly important pre-existing ones, and increasing tensions and insecurity.

An Alternative, Appropriate Compromise

There is, however, a compromise that would make more sense, aligning more consistently with US interests, undertakings and assurances.

At a minimum, withdrawal should be postponed and consolidated until the Taliban deliver on their promises in the US–Taliban Agreement, and show a commitment to reducing violence. Not to do so undermines the foundations for a sustainable peace and a ‘responsible’ withdrawal. This is also in the interest of allies, regional states and rivals who are concerned about ‘chaos’ in Afghanistan. Several thousand US (and in addition NATO-led) troops would be necessary to deter the Taliban and support the Afghan government including ANDSF in operations (as required), as well as their development. Senior US generals have recommended 3,000–4,500 US troops.

The Taliban should not be encouraged to seize power by force, as is increasingly likely if the current path is pursued. Rather, they should be convinced to stand by their commitments. As Biden stated in 2002: ‘History will judge us harshly if we allow the hope of a liberated Afghanistan to evaporate because we failed to stay the course’.

James M Page is an Honorary Fellow at the School of Government and International Affairs at Durham University, a Visiting Scholar at the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) and an advisory board member of the Afghan Center for Studies and Research. He served as a UN political affairs officer in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2015.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s, and do not represent those of RUSI or any other institution.

BANNER IMAGE: Courtesy of US Army