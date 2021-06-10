(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20701-20707

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA01794B, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Jun Onoe, Shinta Watanabe, Hideki Masuda, Yusuke Inaba, Miki Harigai, Kenji Takeshita

The uptake mechanism of palladium ions into Prussian-blue nanoparticles in a nitric acid solution was investigated via high-resolution TEM, ICP-AES, powder XRD, and UV-Vis-NIR spectroscopy in combination with first principles calculations.

