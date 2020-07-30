THE UNIVERSITY PARTNERSHIP PLAYBOOK

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 30 luglio 2020

This is a book of strategies and tactical plays, written by practitioners, for practitioners. It is designed to help innovators develop more effective approaches to benefitting from early stage university research. The authors are commercial innovators, experienced in the creation of partnerships to create and exploit valuable new ideas. They have decades of senior level experience in the research, innovation and product development teams of large multi-nationals, smaller high-tech companies, and start-up businesses. The unique perspectives offered by the authors cover all the key issues that an innovator needs to understand to help them achieve high-impact and mutually beneficial partnerships with academic researchers.