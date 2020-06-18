THE UNITED STATES TARGETS NETWORK SUPPORTING CORRUPT VENEZUELAN ACTORS ATTEMPTING TO EVADE SANCTIONS

(AGENPARL) – gio 18 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The United StatesTargets Network Supporting Corrupt Venezuelan ActorsAttemptingto Evade Sanctions
06/18/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Today, the United States imposed sanctions against active participants in a network of companies that transported oil stolen from the Venezuelan people under the guise of an oil-for-food scheme. This enterprise skimmed millions from funds that were claimed to have been for humanitarian aid, yet failed to deliver the promised food to the Venezuelan people. The illegitimate Maduro regime continues to steal Venezuelan resources to tighten its authoritarian grip over the Venezuelan people. Todays action is another warning that any individual or company that facilitates this theft will no longer enjoy access to the U.S. financial system.Maduros corrupt regime is directly responsible for the political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

The United States is steadfast in its support for Interim President Juan Guaido, the democratically elected National Assembly, and the Venezuelan people in their quest for a peaceful democratic transition. The United States calls on the international community to increase pressure against the Maduro regime until it relinquishes its illegitimate hold on power.

