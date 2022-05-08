(AGENPARL) – dom 08 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/07/2022 08:53 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States condemns today’s terrorist attack in the Sinai targeting members of the Egyptian military. For decades, the United States has been and remains Egypt’s strong partner in confronting terrorism in the region. We wish to express our profound condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in this heinous attack.

