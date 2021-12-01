(AGENPARL) – mer 01 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/30/2021 07:35 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Today, the United States and Egypt signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to continue the protection of Egypt’s cultural property for an additional five years. The MOU was signed in Cairo by U.S. Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt Jonathan R. Cohen, and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt Mostafa Waziri. The new MOU supersedes an agreement signed in 2016 and expands protections to include additional categories of cultural objects from Egypt.

The United States is a committed partner in preserving, restoring, and protecting Egypt’s cultural heritage. The MOU will facilitate continued direct cooperation between law enforcement and efforts to identify, interdict, and return trafficked cultural heritage from Egypt. This agreement strengthens protections for Egypt’s rich cultural heritage and reinforces our shared commitment to disrupt the trafficking of Egypt’s archaeological artifacts and cultural objects.

