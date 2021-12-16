(AGENPARL) – gio 16 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

In recognition of the growing challenges and opportunities in the Arctic, the United States and Canada held a half-day dialogue on Arctic issues on December 16. Brian A. Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, and Sandra McCardell, Assistant Deputy Minister for Europe, Arctic, Middle East and Maghreb at Global Affairs Canada, led the event, and speakers from various U.S. and Canadian governmental departments and agencies participated in the interactive exchange.

As Arctic nations, the United States and Canada seek to maximize collaboration on shared Arctic priorities, including safeguarding national and homeland security interests, promoting international cooperation through the Arctic Council, combating climate change including by reducing black carbon in the Arctic region, adapting to climate change and increased accessibility, and promoting sustainable economic development.

The U.S.-Canada Arctic Dialogue reaffirms our shared commitments outlined by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau in the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership in February 2021.

