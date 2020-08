THE UNION MINISTER FOR HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE, SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AND EARTH SCIENCES, DR. HARSH VARDHAN CHAIRING A MEETING WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF BIOTECHNOLOGY (DBT) TO REVIEW THE COVID-19 ACTIVITIES OF DBT, BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY RESEARCH ASSISTANCE COUNCIL (BIRAC) AND DBT-AUTONOMOUS INSTITUTIONS (AIS), IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 01, 2020. THE SECRETARY, DBT, DR. RENU SWARUP IS ALSO SEEN.