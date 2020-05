THE UNION MINISTER FOR ENVIRONMENT, FOREST & CLIMATE CHANGE, INFORMATION & BROADCASTING AND HEAVY INDUSTRIES AND PUBLIC ENTERPRISE, SHRI PRAKASH JAVADEKAR HOLDING A MEETING WITH THE CHIEF MINISTERS OF KARNATAKA, MAHARASHTRA, GOA & FOREST MINISTERS OF KERALA, TAMIL NADU AND GUJARAT ON PROPOSED NOTIFICATION OF ECO SENSITIVE AREA IN WESTERN GHATS, THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCE, IN NEW DELHI ON MAY 21, 2020.