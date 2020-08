THE UNION MINISTER FOR DEFENCE, SHRI RAJNATH SINGH LAUNCHING THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE PRODUCTION, MOD’S PORTAL SRIJAN, ON THE FINAL DAY OF ‘ATMANIRBHAR WEEK’ CELEBRATION, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 14, 2020. THE CHIEF OF DEFENCE STAFF (CDS), GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT AND THE SECRETARY (DEFENCE PRODUCTION) SHRI RAJ KUMAR ARE ALSO SEEN.