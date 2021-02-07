THE UNFINISHED BOOK

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 07 febbraio 2021

Alexandra Gillespie, Professor of English and Medieval Studies, University of Toronto,Deidre Lynch, Ernest Bernbaum Professor of English Literature, Harvard University

Alexandra Gillespie is Professor of English at the University of Toronto and a member of Toronto’s Collaborative Program in Book History and Print Culture and its Centre for Medieval Studies. At Toronto Gillespie also directs the Mellon Foundation-supported Old Books New Science Laboratory. Her publications include Print Culture and the Medieval Author: Chaucer, Lydgate, and their Books (Oxford, 2006) and, as co-editor, The Production of Books in England, 1350-1500 (Cambridge, 2011). A new monograph, Chaucer’s Books, is forthcoming in 2021.

Deidre Lynch is Ernest Bernbaum Professor of English Literature at Harvard. Her numerous publications on eighteenth-, nineteenth-, and twentieth-century literature, culture, and reading communities include Loving Literature: A Cultural History (Chicago, 2015), The Economy of Character: Novels, Market Culture, and the Business of Inner Meaning (Chicago, 1998), as editor, Janeites: Austen’s Disciples and Devotees (Princeton, 2000) and, as co-editor, Cultural Institutions of the Novel (Duke, 1996). She is currently completing Paper Slips: Disassembling and Remaking the Book.