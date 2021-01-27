mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Breaking News

AUDIZIONE DELL’AMMIRAGLIO AGOSTINI – GIOVEDì ALLE 8,30 DIRETTA WEBTV

VACCINI, SALVINI: GOVERNO INCAPACE ANCHE SUI PADIGLIONI, CONTE E ARCURI SE NE…

GIORNATA MEMORIA, VERINI (PD): AUDITI GIORNALISTI MINACCIATI IN COMMISSIONE ANTIMAFIA, ORRORE SHOA…

ULTERIORI DISPOSIZIONI PER RISCHI SANITARI DA COVID-19: ESAME IN AULA

OLOCAUSTO, SANT’EGIDIO: CULTURA E CONOSCENZA CONTRO L’ANTISEMITISMO

GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA, BERLUSCONI: DOVEROSO OMAGGIO A MILIONI DI VITTIME INNOCENTI DEL…

KONINGIN MáXIMA BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN RADBOUDUMC

MERCOLEDì 27 GENNAIO 2021 – 296ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

SPACEWALK TO FIT GROUND-BREAKING BRITISH KIT TO INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

ULTERIORI DISPOSIZIONI PER RISCHI SANITARI DA COVID-19: AVVIATO ESAME D-L N. 172/2020…

Agenparl

THE UNEXPECTED REACTIVITY OF 9-IODO-NIDO-CARBORANE: FROM NUCLEOPHILIC SUBSTITUTION REACTIONS TO THE SYNTHESIS OF TRICOBALT TRIS(DICARBOLLIDE) NA[4,4’,4”-(MEOCH2CH2O)3-3,3’,3”-CO3(μ3-O)(μ3-S)(1,2-C2B9H10)3]

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT03857A, Paper
Marina Yu. Stogniy, Sergey A. Anufriev, Akim V. Shmal’ko, Sergey M. Antropov, Aleksei A. Anisimov, Kyrill Suponitsky, Oleg A. Filippov, Igor B. Sivaev
An unusual reactivity of 9-iodo-nido-carborane [9-I-7,8-C2B9H11]- towards nucleophiles under strong basic conditions was revealed. The nucleophilic substitution of iodine with O- and N-nucleophiles results in [9-RO-7,8-C2B9H11]- (R = H, CH2CH2OMe)…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/uUyHjx8qRuA/D0DT03857A

Post collegati

OCTADIST: A TOOL FOR CALCULATING DISTORTION PARAMETERS IN SPIN CROSSOVER AND COORDINATION COMPLEXES

Redazione

THE UNEXPECTED REACTIVITY OF 9-IODO-NIDO-CARBORANE: FROM NUCLEOPHILIC SUBSTITUTION REACTIONS TO THE SYNTHESIS OF TRICOBALT TRIS(DICARBOLLIDE) NA[4,4’,4”-(MEOCH2CH2O)3-3,3’,3”-CO3(μ3-O)(μ3-S)(1,2-C2B9H10)3]

Redazione

DATA INIZIO: 08/02/2021 – SETTORE: TRASPORTO PUBBLICO LOCALE – RILEVANZA: AZIENDALE – REGIONE: ABRUZZO – PROVINCIA: CHIETI

Redazione

THE ALBA NETWORK IS RECRUITING A GRANTS AND OUTREACH MANAGER

Redazione

JACHTVLIEGTUIGEN DROPPEN 500-PONDERS BOVEN VLIELAND

Redazione

STATISTICAL BULLETIN NO 12/2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More