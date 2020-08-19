THE ULTIMATE PUBLIC LANDS PLAYLIST 

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 19 agosto 2020

Want to take a short break from your day and escape on a virtual visit to some of the most wonderful places in America? Well then slip on your headphones and spin up a song to take you away to your public lands. Just like stunning views and fascinating stories, music can stir powerful emotions and connect us to something bigger than ourselves. From city lights to country nights, from ocean to inland, public lands enchant like a love ballad, inspire like an anthem and captivate like lyrical poetry. In the spirit of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” we had some fun matching popular places with a variety of songs, each meant to capture the spirit and experience of your next great adventure.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver – Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, West Virginia

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia. Photo by National Park Service.

John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is a celebration of the ancient mountains and rich forests of West Virginia that catapulted the folk crooner to stardom. You can’t help but fall in love with lines like, “Life is old there, older than the trees. Younger than the mountains, growin’ like a breeze,” generating visions of open Appalachian roads as well as inspiring the wanderlust of entire generations. Ironically, the songwriter, Bill Danoff, had never traveled to heavenly West Virginia. You can – let those winding country roads take you to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park where visitors can learn about American economic and industrial growth, John Brown’s attack on slavery, the largest surrender of Federal troops during the Civil War and the education of former slaves in one of the earliest integrated schools in the United States. After exercising your brain, hike a section of the Appalachian Trail, take in the amazing views, sit by the flowing rivers and write your own love song to West Virginia’s highways and byways.

“Manifest” by Andrew Bird – Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. Photo by Vince Warren (www.sharetheexperience.org).

In “Manifest,” Andrew Bird sings “I’m coming to the brink of a great disaster.” While standing on the rim at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon seems like the epitome of tranquility, this incredible place was indeed born in a shocking cataclysm. 7,700 years ago, Mount Mazama exploded and collapsed in a devastating volcanic eruption. Rimmed by dramatic cliffs, the heart of the mountain became a chasm almost 2,000 feet deep. Over time, the caldera filled with rain and snowmelt. The purity of this water is what gives Crater Lake its signature, stunning blue color. Members of the Klamath Tribes – descended from the Makalaks, whose oral history dates back to an eruption 7,700 years ago – view the lake in a deeply religious context. Some choose never to look at Crater Lake because the place is so holy. If Native American narratives or modern songs put you in a philosophical mood during your visit, take a deep breath of clean mountain air and consider that you could be looking upon both the beginning and the end of the world.

“Highwomen” by The Highwomen featuring Yola – Women’s Rights National Historical Park, New York

Women’s Rights National Historical Park, New York. Photo by National Park Service.

On a darkened stage five lights appear, five women begin harmonizing, “We are the Highwomen/Singing stories still untold/We carry the sons you can only hold/We are the daughters of the silent generations.” For many generations, the voices of women historically and socially were silenced. Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, NY is dedicated to telling the story of the first Women’s Rights Convention held in 1848 when American women found their political voice. “Highwomen” is a gender-swapped remake of country superstar group The Highwaymen’s song Highwayman. Instead of embodying killers and outlaws, the subjects are reimagined as women revolutionaries: a healer, freedom rider, preacher and highwoman. The song illustrates women’s historical struggle for equality through the perspective of revolutionaries outlawed while yearning for human rights. The park explores how collective thoughts on equality, gender and inclusivity have changed in the 172 years since the “First Wave of Feminism.” Visitors can cool off in the shade of Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s porch and see the hollowed brick Wesleyan Church where the convention took place, contemplating how the context and values of yesterday can affect and change tomorrow.

“Te Mando Flores” by Fonseca – Gila Lower Box Canyon Wilderness Study Area, New Mexico

Gila Lower Box Canyon Wilderness Study Area, New Mexico. Photo by Mike Howard, Bureau of Land Management.

Why simply buy your loved one’s flowers when you can bring them to fields of wildflowers in New Mexico’s Gila Lower Box Canyon Wilderness Study Area? Flowers survive in the desert by staying protected deep underneath the soil as bulbs – sometimes for 20 years or more – until significant seasonal rainfall. Like love, each one waits for the perfect time to bloom. This makes wildflowers different from year to year! The canyon is right above the Gila River that traverses its way across New Mexico, almost the entire width of Arizona, and the northern Sonora in Mexico, connecting America and its neighbors to the splendor of life-giving water and its resulting beauty. If you’re really lucky you may even get a romantic birdsong serenade from the approximately 200 different species that call the Wilderness Study Area home.

“(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding – Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California

Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California. Photo by Will Elder, National Park Service.

Looking for a place to relax and reflect? Settle by the waters of the San Francisco Bay and “watch the tide roll away” as soul singer Otis Redding did half a century ago at Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Redding came to San Francisco for a six-night gig in August of 1967 and stayed in a houseboat near the Golden Gate Bridge. While on the boat, Redding immortalized the dazzling sight in his song “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay”. The tune was his final work, a love letter to the natural radiance of the San Francisco Bay and his soulful reflection on life. Whistle its trademark melody as you count whales at Muir Beach Overlook during their winter migration, or warm your bones during purple sunsets at Kirby Cove.

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X – Natchez Trace Parkway, Mississippi, Alabama & Tennessee

Natchez Trace Parkway, Mississippi, Alabama & Tennessee. Photo by National Park Service.

Natchez Trace Parkway, or “Old Natchez Trace” is one of the oldest roads in the United States. First a simple game trail, over centuries it became a well-traveled and maintained route for people of the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations to trade and travel. By the time of European settlements, the Natchez Trace was the fastest way to travel between the Mississippi Delta, now the home of the blues, and Nashville, the country Music City. Just as Natchez Trace Parkway is a connector between two musical places, Lil Nas X’s hit brilliantly intersects two of the most popular genres in the US: hip hop and country. The trace is a scenic route that glides with the contours of the land and passes by seven historic mound sites built by the Mississippian Culture people over 1,600 years. So, set out on a horse, bike or car, and ride the Natchez Trace Parkway ‘till you can’t no more.

“The Room Where It Happens” by Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton Grange National Memorial, New York

Hamilton Grange National Memorial, New York. Photo by National Park Service.

Follow the Hamilton hype to the place where it really did happen. Hamilton Grange National Memorial was the Manhattan home of founding father Alexander Hamilton. The property is so prominent that it gave the surrounding neighborhood the nickname “Hamilton Heights.” The Federalist-style structure once sat on a 32-acre plot of land in New York City, unimaginable in the bustling metropolis of today. The National Park Service is the current custodian of this historic home, where visitors can stroll the grounds arm and arm with a suitor, ponder the books in Hamilton’s lime-green library and find that even today it can indeed be quiet uptown.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska

Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Photo by Daniel A. Leifheit, National Park Service.

There ain’t no mountain higher than Denali. Well, in North America at least. Test your wilderness skills and plan an expedition to the pinnacle of North America at Denali National Park in Alaska. On June 7, 1913, four men, Walter Harper, Harry Karstens, Hudson Stuck and Robert Tatum, made history by being the first to set foot on Denali’s south summit. Since 1913, only 52 percent of climbers have made it to the mountain’s peak. If climbing isn’t your thing, explore six million acres of wildland, from rivers to forests to tundra to even more mountains. Keep your eyes open for wildlife along the way – especially bears. A tip to avoid bear encounters is to sing as you hike, giving them a chance to keep their distance from you. Might we suggest a song? How about the soaring lyrics of Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell’s amazing 1967 hit, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

“We Shall Overcome” by the Selma marchers as live tape-recorded on the album Freedom Songs – Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, Selma, Alabama

Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, Selma, Alabama. Photo from National Park Service archives.

Until 1965, counties in Alabama used preventative measures to restrict African-Americans from practicing their right to vote. Led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis and many others, civil rights activists began to protest in Selma to bring attention to the injustice. In heroic defiance of voter discrimination, approximately 600 non-violent protesters departed from Selma on March 7, 1965, with the intention of marching 54 miles to the State Capital in Montgomery. As they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, they were confronted by State Troopers and officers. Surging forward, the troopers attacked the peaceful protesters with batons. The violence of “Bloody Sunday” was broadcast on televisions across the country and forced many Americans to finally pay attention to what was going on. Determined to keep up the struggle, protesters marched again on March 21. As the group departed from a church in Selma to march, they sang traditional hymns and protest songs. “We Shall Overcome” is just one of the tracks recorded live during the brave march of defiance. As you walk the Edmund Pettus bridge in the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, listen to the recording that captured the sound of history. And don’t forget to lend your voice.

“Son of a Sailor” by Jimmy Buffet – Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida

Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida. Photo by M. Wydysh, National Park Service.

Pristine beaches, pirate stories and crystal-clear snorkeling await you at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida. What music better captures the island spirit than that of Jimmy Buffet? The wistful melody of Buffet’s “Son of a Sailor” conjures visions of vast blue ocean beauty and the smell of salt air on the breeze. Only accessible by boat or floatplane, the Dry Tortugas is one of your best options for public lands island escapism – a little ironic considering that the park’s magnificent Fort Jefferson was once used as a prison. Less than 1% of the park is on dry ground, so you’ve got to get “out on the sea for adventure.” The pirate booty is long gone, but visitors can still admire underwater treasures, like a wild variety of colorful fish and the third largest reef in the world.

“Put a Little Love in Your Heart” by Jackie DeShannon – Stonewall National Monument, Greenwich Village, Manhattan, NYC

Stonewall National Monument, Greenwich Village, Manhattan, NYC. Photo by National Park Service.

The Stonewall Uprising was a milestone for LGBTQ+ civil rights and provided momentum for the modern liberation movement. Continuing a pattern of harassment of LGBTQ+ establishments, on June 28, 1969, New York City police raided Stonewall Inn without warning. The raid was met with five days of demonstration and rioting against police repression and violence that is regarded by many as the single most important catalyst for the expansion of the LGBTQ+ civil rights. Jackie DeShannon’s “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” was one of many songs on the jukebox at Stonewall Inn – and with lyrics like, “We won’t let hatred grow/Put a little love in your heart/And the world… will be a better place,” it is a fitting song for a group of marginalized people yearning for visibility, tolerance, acceptance and pride. Today, Stonewall National Monument educates visitors on the struggle for civil rights in the LGBTQ+ community and recognizes the activists who put their lives on the line for equality. Visitors can take a guided tour of the historic building or take a short stroll to Christopher Park – a longtime meeting space for the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

“Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles – Acadia National Park, Maine

Acadia National Park, Maine. Photo by Maria Susa (www.sharetheexperience.org).

Glimpse the first rays of sunshine in the continental United States from the rocky coast of Acadia National Park in Maine. Every morning on top of Cadillac Mountain – the highest point on the North Atlantic Seaboard – hundreds of adventurers are the first to greet a new day. As the orange sun appears over the horizon and sparkles across the ocean, Beatles fans can’t help but think “here comes the sun, and I say, it’s alright.” Let that happy feeling carry you throughout the day as you explore the land and history of this extraordinary park. First home to the Wabanaki – known as “People of the Dawnland” – this meeting of land and ocean went from sleepy fishing villages to artists retreats to a playground for the wealthy, until the area was first protected as a national park in 1919.

“Hoe-Down” by Aaron Copland – Big Bend National Park, Texas

Big Bend National Park, Texas. Photo by D. Lombardi, National Park Service.

With frenetic strings and percussion that mimics the prancing of horse hoofs, “Hoe-Down” – the finale of Aaron Copland’s ballet “Rodeo” – inspires vivid scenes of rolling prairies, cowboys, ranchers and dancers. Combining classical ballet with the exuberance of a modern musical, “Hoe-Down” is a prime example of why Copland is considered one of America’s greatest composers. The symphonic adventure was used for years in advertisements for beef – reinforcing the melody’s connection to the American West. Wherever cattle roamed and cowboys rode, their echoes can be heard in the music. Listen for them at Big Bend National Park in Texas, wherein a long sweep of the Rio Grande, stockmen raised some of the choicest cattle for decades on the rich grass and clear springs. But good luck fitting your headphones over your cowboy hat.

“The Singing Sands of Alamosa” by Bing Crosby – Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Colorado

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Colorado. Photo by Patrick Myers, National Park Service.

Have you ever heard the earth sing? At Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado, come and listen to a choir of sand. This natural phenomenon sounds like humming and occurs as air is pushed through millions of tumbling sand grains during a dune avalanche. Avalanches occur naturally during storms, but visitors may be able to hear a fragment of the sound by pushing sand down the face of a dune. Singer Bing Crosby found inspiration in the sound of the softly crooning dunes. His 1940 hit “The Singing Sands of Alamosa” is a love song based on the relaxing and romantic sound of the sand. As you sandboard or sand sled down the dunes, you can marvel at the melody of nature.

“Surfin’ USA” by The Beach Boys – California Coastal National Monument, California

California Coastal National Monument, California. Photo by Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management.

From dunes to the California Coast, surfs up! While only one of the four Beach Boys actually surfed, “Surfin’ USA” embodied the surfing fad that captivated teenagers in the 1960s. California Coastal National Monument connects the Pacific Ocean to the land and offers some great shredding spots. The monument ensures the protection of all coastlines in the state of California. Hang ten at Lost Coast Headlands or ride high surf at Point-Arena Stornetta. The California Coast has been home to the Chumash people for thousands of years and is for millions of Californians. Visitors can admire the interplay of land and sea perfect for riding.

“The Thrill is Gone” by B.B. King – Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area, Mississippi

Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area, Mississippi. Photo by Pete Souza, White House Photographer.

American blues music – an emotional expression of sadness, suffering and longing by African Americans in the south and a foundation of Rock ’n’ Roll – originated in the hot and humid farms, fields and towns of the Mississippi Delta. The talent and storytelling of illustrious blues musicians like Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters and B.B. King made them pioneers of the genre and eventually, national stars. Any music lover will find a goldmine of rhythmic riches at the dozens of sites which are part of the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area, including the Delta Blues Museum and the “King of Blues” – B.B. King’s own museum that celebrates his life and musical legacy. Among his many songs, King’s signature is his rendition of the blues standard “The Thrill is Gone,” played on an electric guitar he named Lucille. King’s pleading vocals give the song a beautiful melancholy mood, but despite the name, we’ll always get a thrill from hearing it.

“Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver – Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado. Photo by Jacob W. Frank, National Park Service.

Towering landscapes take visitors to new heights at Rocky Mountain National Park. Trek one of the 77 mountain peaks over 12,00 feet high and experience the elevated exhilaration that John Denver described in “Rocky Mountain High,” one of the official state songs of Colorado. The line “I’ve seen it raining fire in the sky” was reportedly inspired by shooting stars he witnessed during the Perseid Meteor Shower on a clear night. At this gorgeous park, you can sing the lyrics while sitting by lovely alpine lakes, hum the tune as you hike your choice of over 355 miles of trails and listen in your car as you drive Trail Ridge Road, the highest road in any national park.

“Oklahoma!” by Rodgers and Hammerstein – Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge, Oklahoma

Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge, Oklahoma. Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The hills are alive…. wait, wrong musical. Shout Oklahoma! on the open plains at Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge. The wonderful wilderness leads visitors to imagine the way life must have been in the Old West. This is truly a refuge for wildlife, recreation and impressive rolling landscapes, not to mention heart and hope just like Oklahoma! Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge preserves the adventurous and wild spirit of the Old West, from roaming bison to burrowing owls, from prairies to ravines, you may not be able to stop yourself from saying, “Oklahoma, O.K!”

“When the Saints Go Marching In” by Louis Armstrong – New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, Louisiana

New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park, Louisiana. Photo by National Park Service.

Did you know that there is a national park for jazz? New Orleans’ lively atmosphere is displayed in the significant soundscape of New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park. Visitors can attend a ranger performance or concert and soak up the cultural roots of the distinctly American genre. Famed musician Louis Armstrong began his career playing in brass bands and riverboats in his beloved hometown of New Orleans. Armstrong’s rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In” is now a jazz standard, an anthem of the city, and guaranteed to get your toe tapping to its signature beat. Sing it to yourself or with some new friends as you explore the site and city.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key – Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Maryland

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, Maryland. Photo by National Park Service.

O, say can you see! This immortal line was born in the mind of Francis Scott Key as he witnessed the Battle of Baltimore unfold. Watching the bombardment of Fort McHenry from a ship in the harbor, Key was inspired when the fog and cannon smoke cleared and the flag was still there. Eventually, his poem would become our national anthem and Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, a patriotic testament to American endurance. If you visit on Defender’s Day – the anniversary of the 1814 battle – you can witness historical reenactments, concerts and fireworks. But anyone who has been there knows that every day you can experience the thrill of seeing the massive flag fly above the fort’s red brick walls.

The right song can be the soundtrack to some of our favorite memories. Nature, history and culture is often at the heart of our best music. Public lands are a testament to the same powerful forces of culture and what we think is worth preserving. The next time you hear one of these songs, close your eyes and let your ears take you to your next adventure in America’s amazing places. When you get there, try blending a human voice with the sounds of nature – you never know what you are going to hear.

