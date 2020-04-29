THE TRUTH LIES IN THE SOIL: HOW HUMAN ACTIVITY LEAVES A CHEMICAL FOOTPRINT IN SOILS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 29 aprile 2020 (Cactus Communications) After analyzing the composition of soil samples across a large mountainous region in Southwest China, a team of scientists from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences and China Geological Survey explains how natural processes determine the distribution of chemical elements on Earth’s surface. This study, published in Earth Science Frontiers, demonstrates that human activity, such as mining, disrupts the normal evolution of this distribution, affecting land resources and quality.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/cc-ttl042820.php