lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Agenparl

THE TRUSTED DOCTOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 20 aprile 2020

Cover

The Trusted Doctor

Medical Ethics and Professionalism

Rosamond Rhodes

Author Information

Rosamond Rhodes, Ph.D., is Professor of Medical Education and Director of Bioethics Education at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Professor of Philosophy at The Graduate Center, CUNY, and Professor of Bioethics and Associate Director of the Clarkson-Mount Sinai Bioethics Program. She writes on a broad array of issues in bioethics and has published more than 200 papers and chapters. She is co-editor of The Human Microbiome: Ethical, Legal and Social Concerns (Oxford University Press, 2013), The Blackwell Guide to Medical Ethics (Blackwell, 2007), Medicine and Social Justice: Essays on the Distribution of Health Care (Oxford University Press, first edition 2002; second edition 2012), and Physician Assisted Suicide: Expanding the Debate (Routledge, 1998).

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-trusted-doctor-9780190859909?cc=us&lang=en

