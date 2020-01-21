21 Gennaio 2020
THE TIME SERIES DATA ON CURRENT PRODUCTION STATISTICS

(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Explanation

This survey is conducted to clearly identify the monthly trends in industrial production and obtain basic materials for mining and manufacturing policies. The scope of this survey covers establishments or enterprises that produce manufactured goods and mineral products (including processed products) set forth by the ministerial ordinance. Survey items consist of minerals, steel and iron, non-ferrous metals, metal products, general machinery, electric machinery, transport machinery, precision machinery, ceramics, stone and clay products, manufactured chemical products, oil and coal products, plastics, pulp and paper, paper and paper processed goods, manufactured textile products, rubber products, leather products, and other manufactured products.

Statistics report

[published at 8:50 a.m. of December 27, 2019]

November, 2019

[published at 1:30 p.m. of January 20, 2020]

All of the year books of 2018 “final edition” are announced on May 24, 2019.

2018

　　Yearbook of Current Production Statistics

  • Adobe Reader外部リンク

To view PDF files, you will need Adobe Acrobat Reader Software installed on your computer. The Acrobat Reader can be downloaded from this banner.

( Administration Division )
Office of Current Survey for Mining and Manufacturing ,
Research and Statistics Department , Minister’s Secretariat ,
Ministry of Economy , Trade and Industry
Tel.
Extension
email. <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/seidou/index.html#menu2?pk_campaign=rss_e_statistics

