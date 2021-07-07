(AGENPARL) – mer 07 luglio 2021 In a year that began with a violent assault on American democracy in the form of a white nationalist race riot in the U.S. Capitol Building that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election, we must have a sense of urgency in our work and our lives. We have a chance to make the changes we seek, and we must act now!

Though it is admirable and necessary that the Biden administration has taken steps to restore dignity and decorum to the office of the presidency, appointed qualified personnel to key posts across government departments and agencies, and returned to the status quo in international relations that existed four years ago, this is not enough. And while it is certainly welcome that the long overdue withdrawal of American forces in Afghanistan is finally happening, the United States is still at war there and in least 6 or 7 other countries under the notoriously flexible legal authorities yet to be repealed by the Congress.

At this moment in U.S. history, it should be abundantly clear that the greatest threats to national security and to American democracy are not external and are not military in nature. Rather, the greatest causes for concern regarding the future of our country and the future of our planet come from within. We must achieve a just transition away from a carbon-based and military-industrial centered economy that fails to meet the needs of the majority while enriching a minority. And we must simultaneously undo the structural inequality that is daily reproduced by our pollical and economic systems on the basis of race and gender.

We agree with the Biden administration that “foreign policy is domestic policy and that domestic policy is foreign policy.” The United States cannot become the healthy democracy with a sustainable and equitable economy to which it should aspire without seeking the same goals internationally. And a time when the whole world is suffering enormously as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it should be obvious that we can only address the greatest crises of our times through international cooperation with all nations and peoples.

Are you vaccinated? Well, most people on the planet are not and until they are every community in every country will continue to be plagued by this virus and economically damaged by the worldwide consequences it continues to have. Did you know that in 2020, during the worst global pandemic that has killed more than three million people worldwide, nine nuclear-armed countries spent $72.6 billion on bolstering and modernizing their arsenals – a $1.4 billion increase over the previous year! It will come as no surprise that the U.S. led the way. This madness cannot continue.

You have supported CIP in the past because we are independent truth-tellers that do not accept U.S. government or private corporate funding and because we are dedicated to peace not war, to justice not global domination, and because we seek a sustainable planet and an end to the blind rapacious greed that has driven us to where we all are now. At times like these we need your support more than ever because too many people believe that because we’ve survived COVID-19 so far, and because the Biden administration is so much better on all the issues that concern them than the previous administration, they can sit back and relax and that somehow things will go back to “normal.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

CIP needs your support NOW because there are both urgent needs and opportunities to move U.S. foreign policy into a future focused on peace, justice and sustainability, and not settle for a devastatingly harmful status quo.

We are doing great work to reduce military spending, restrict arms sales, dismantle nuclear arsenals, truly end the “forever wars,” curtail the military training and equipping of other countries’ armed forces engaged in gross human rights violations, stop foreign influence in American politics that pushes us into expanding wars, expose the racism and militarism at the heart of so much of U.S. international relations, courageously expose the dangerous double standards in U.S. policies toward Israel and Palestine, raise awareness and opposition to the militarization of U.S. – Africa relations, and invest in the next generation of foreign policy practitioners and activists!

In September we will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Towers and the Pentagon resulting in the deaths of almost 3,000 people, mostly Americans but nearly a tenth of whom were citizens of other another 90 countries. At the time, the U.S. received an outpouring of international solidarity, sympathy and support but chose the path of war in response – with untold consequences that cannot be measured beyond the enormous death toll and physical destruction that has followed for two decades.

It is hard as hell to fundraise in the summer of any year, let alone 2021, but we urge you to signal your sense of urgency by giving to CIP now in this hour of need and opportunity. Your donation now will be more than charity, it will be solidarity.

