(AGENPARL) – mer 24 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The Tide is Turning Toward Trusted 5G Vendors [ https://www.state.gov/the-tide-is-turning-toward-trusted-5g-vendors/ ] 06/24/2020 11:31 AM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The tide is turning against Huawei as citizens around the world are waking up to the danger of theChinese Communist Partyssurveillance state.Huaweis deals with telecommunications operators around the world are evaporating,because countries are only allowing trusted vendors in their 5G networks. Examples include the Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden, Estonia, Romania, Denmark, and Latvia. Recently, Greece agreed to use Ericsson rather than Huawei to develop its 5G infrastructure.

Some of thelargest telecom companies around the globe are also becoming Clean Telcos. Weve seen this with Orange in France,Jioin India, Telstra in Australia, SK and KT in South Korea, NTT in Japan, and O2 in the United Kingdom. A few weeks ago, the big three telecommunications companies in Canada decided to partner with Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung,because public opinion was overwhelmingly against allowing Huaweito buildCanadas 5G networks.

Telefnica states in its Digital Manifesto that security is paramount, and its CEO and Chairman Jos Mara lvarez-Pallete Lpez recently declared, Telefnica is proud to be a 5G Clean Path company. Telefnica Spain and O2 (UK) are fully clean networks, and Telefnica Deutschland (Germany) and Vivo (Brazil) will be in the near future without equipment from any untrusted vendors.

The momentum in favor of secure 5G is building. The more countries, companies, and citizens ask whom they should trust with their most sensitive data, the more obvious the answer becomes: Not the Chinese Communist Partys surveillance state.

🔊 Listen to this